IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer raring to go after long injury layoff

Shreyas Iyer's shoulder injury came at a time when he was doing well for India. After making a full recovery and spending a few months on the sidelines, the batter is now eager to make up for lost time.

06 September, 2021 10:42 IST
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant set to remain Delhi Capitals captain for last part of the league

