Cricket Videos Mandhana: Practised celebration so many times, got shy after century Smriti Mandhana revealed in the post-match press conference that she had been visualising the moment — a celebration of her hundred — during the 14-day quarantine in Australia. Team Sportstar Gold Coast (Australia) 02 October, 2021 09:21 IST Team Sportstar Gold Coast (Australia) 02 October, 2021 09:21 IST Video courtesy: Cricket AustraliaRelated: Day 3 LIVE coverage: AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 3 Live Score IND: 276/5: Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma set to resume innings, will India declare? Day 2 Talking points: AUS v IND Day 2 Analysis: Mandhana's record-breaking century, Raut's contentious walk in focus Mandhana on Punam's decision to walk: Punam earned our respect, says Smriti Mandhana Mandhana: Practised celebration so many times, got shy after century RR vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Smriti Mandhana: Told myself not to look at the scoreboard, started off like an ODI Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Mithali Raj: Little more time between last ODI and Test would have helped, would be nice to play a Test at home SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab Kings stutter once more, Mumbai Indians win IPL 2021 match recap: KKR beats DC in a match filled with nerves, drama and an on-field spat RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Time up for David Warner in IPL 2021? MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI