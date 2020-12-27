Cricket Videos South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva provided stability after Sri Lanka's top order was rattled in Centurion. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 12:49 IST Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 12:49 IST New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test How to get Kane Williamson out Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test More Videos Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India Watch: Kane Williamson's double ton puts NZ on top against WI NZvWI 1st Test day 1 highlights: Williamson imperious as New Zealand build big total Malan one short of ton as England secures series whitewash VIRAL: Tom Curran takes superb catch to deny Quinton De Kock Malan leads England to series victory over South Africa