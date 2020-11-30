Cricket Videos

VIRAL: Tom Curran takes superb catch to deny Quinton De Kock

Tom Curran took a stunning catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock in South Africa's T20I match against England.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 November, 2020 14:37 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 November, 2020 14:37 IST
Malan leads England to series victory over South Africa
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch during the toss
India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch
Ali hungry to return to Test Cricket with England
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch record fifth title
 More Videos
Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals - fans weigh on the IPL 2020 final
MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020 - AB De Villiers helps RCB thrash KKR - match review
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 - here's what you've missed
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review
IPL doubleheader review: Rajasthan trumps Hyderabad, Mumbai dominates Delhi
IPL doubleheader review: Kolkata beats Punjab, Bengaluru pips Chennai
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Playoffs, Qualifier 1 highlights: Bumrah four-for powers Mumbai to final