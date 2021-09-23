Cricket Videos Trevor Bayliss on SRH loss to DC: Give Delhi the credit, it was a little bit of an upset Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss shared his thoughts on his team's performance against Delhi Capitals in their first game post the IPL resumption. Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 12:35 IST Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 12:35 IST MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 recap: DC beats SRH by 8 wickets, Natarajan in isolation after positive COVID-19 test Sportstar Explains: How did SRH v DC get green signal despite Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19? Anil Kumble: Markram-Pooran partnership a positive, unfortunate they couldn't finish Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2021: 'Tyagi's last over the number one spell I have ever seen' - Riyan Parag Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 recap: Rajasthan Royals shocks Punjab Kings in last over, wins by 2 runs PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 recap: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets; Chakravarthy shines England follows NZ, pulls out of tour of Pakistan - What we know so far IPL 2021 recap: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs; Gaikwad, Bravo shine