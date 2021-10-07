Cricket Videos

Meet Umran Malik - the SRH bowler who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 when he clocked 152.95kph in the eighth over during Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase. Here's everything you need to know about the J&K speedster.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 October, 2021 07:31 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 October, 2021 07:31 IST

 

Harmanpreet Kaur on Shikha Pandey, India's 'good' selection troubles
Meet Umran Malik - the SRH bowler who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021
KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
MS Dhoni and KL Rahul
CSK vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
David Warner at SRH: Successful past, uncertain future?
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch
RR vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
DC vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
Mithali Raj: Need to take a cue from MS Dhoni on how to win tosses
Pooja Vastrakar: India's find of the Pink Ball Test
KKR vs SRH, Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Playing XI prediction, squads, head to head stats, key players, where to watch
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App