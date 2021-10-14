Cricket Videos

Sunil Narine: Plenty of mystery and mischief left

Sunil Narine has been a crucial part of Kolkata Knight Riders' changing fortunes in the second league of IPL 2021. Here's a quick look at his journey in the league over the years.

14 October, 2021 11:57 IST
14 October, 2021 11:57 IST
Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

