Cricket Videos Sunil Narine: Plenty of mystery and mischief left Sunil Narine has been a crucial part of Kolkata Knight Riders' changing fortunes in the second league of IPL 2021. Here's a quick look at his journey in the league over the years. Team Sportstar 14 October, 2021 11:57 IST Team Sportstar 14 October, 2021 11:57 IST Harshal Patel's 32 wickets - The RCB bowler's highs of IPL 2021 Dhoni won't charge fee for mentoring Team India at T20 World Cup The resurgence of Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021: Purple Cap - From Harshal Patel to Rashid Khan - top wicket-takers of the league so far Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2021: Orange Cap - From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell - top run-getters of the league so far RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch Harmanpreet Kaur on Shikha Pandey, India's 'good' selection troubles Meet Umran Malik - the SRH bowler who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI CSK vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch David Warner at SRH: Successful past, uncertain future?