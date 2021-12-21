Cricket Videos Suzie Bates: India has bench strength, won't miss Mithali and Jhulan when they retire Seasoned White Ferns player Suzie Bates speaks about the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup, playing India and what she thinks the future of Indian cricket looks like after Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Shayan Acharya 21 December, 2021 10:45 IST Shayan Acharya 21 December, 2021 10:45 IST Suzie Bates: India has bench strength, won't miss Mithali and Jhulan when they retire Tim Southee on IPL auctions, wanting to emulate James Anderson and Black Caps' success Virat Kohli on ODI captaincy sack, rift with Rohit Sharma, availability for SA series - Full press conference video Ashes 2021-22 first Test review: Dream start for captain Cummins and the James Anderson conundrum Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Rohit Sharma made India's ODI captain, what now for Kohli? Ravichandran Ashwin and the art of making the best of opportunities India vs New Zealand review: Time for Team India to move on from Rahane, Pujara? Virat Kohli on Rahane's poor form, plans for middle order and home win against New Zealand Watch | Axar Patel: Good to dominate in a home Test Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in an innings, makes history Ajaz Patel says job not done yet after stunning performance in Mumbai Test IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions