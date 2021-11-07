Cricket Videos T20 World Cup: India finds mojo but semifinal hopes in Afghanistan's hands T20 World Cup: India has rediscovered some winning form with victories over Afghanistan and Scotland but its semifinal hopes will rest on Afghanistan beating New Zealand on Sunday. Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 07 November, 2021 12:26 IST Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 07 November, 2021 12:26 IST Rahul Dravid - new India head coach's credentials revisited T20 World Cup: After Afghanistan win, India must not underestimate Scotland Vikram Rathour confirms re-applying for batting coach job Vikram Rathour: India's focus only on winning vs Afghanistan, semifinal calculations later Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos India vs New Zealand - Tracing an exciting new rivalry in world cricket Watch: What went wrong for India against New Zealand Watch: Virat Kohli condemns abuse directed at Shami after Pakistan T20 World Cup game On this day in 2005: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's blistering 183 not out vs Sri Lanka India vs New Zealand - T20 World Cup game preview - match-ups, injury updates, tournament scenarios T20 World Cup: Can a resurgent Australia stop England's charge? - Match Preview Scotland's journey to the Super 12s of the 2021 T20 World Cup Quinton de Kock pulls out of WI-SA game, refuses to take a knee - what we know