Cricket Videos Tim Paine unsure of Australia captaincy for the Ashes The Australian skipper admitted that he was not upto the mark against India and would aim to assess his captaincy one series at a time. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 15:01 IST Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 15:01 IST Tim Paine unsure of Australia captaincy for the Ashes Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed 2020 year in sport: Champions who stayed champions in a difficult year England's Bairstow: My game has never been better More Videos South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to sweep Test series SL vs ENG: Anderson understands tight Sri Lanka Covid protocols England arrives in Sri Lanka for two Tests Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session South Africa seals big win over Sri Lanka in first Test South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights