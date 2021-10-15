Cricket Videos KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021 Venkatesh Iyer powered Kolkata Knight Riders to its third IPL final, raking up most runs for the franchise in the second half, racking up 320 runs in 9 matches while striking at 125 with three half centuries. Here's a look at his IPL journey. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2021 19:00 IST Team Sportstar 15 October, 2021 19:00 IST KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021 IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Preview: Dhoni and Co.'s batting, Kolkata's bowling in focus David Hussey: What Brendon McCullum has done with KKR this season is unheard of KKR's change of fortunes powered by bowlers says Eoin Morgan Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Shardul Thakur's UAE flair earns him last-minute entry to India T20 World Cup squad Sunil Narine: Plenty of mystery and mischief left Harshal Patel's 32 wickets - The RCB bowler's highs of IPL 2021 Dhoni won't charge fee for mentoring Team India at T20 World Cup The resurgence of Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021: Purple Cap - From Harshal Patel to Rashid Khan - top wicket-takers of the league so far IPL 2021: Orange Cap - From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell - top run-getters of the league so far RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch