Cricket Videos

KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer powered Kolkata Knight Riders to its third IPL final, raking up most runs for the franchise in the second half, racking up 320 runs in 9 matches while striking at 125 with three half centuries. Here's a look at his IPL journey.

15 October, 2021 19:00 IST
