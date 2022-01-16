Cricket Videos

Virat Kohli's record as India Test captain - Captain Kohli's tenure in numbers

Here are all the stats you need to know of Virat Kohli as India's Test captain.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 January, 2022 17:27 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 January, 2022 17:27 IST

Virat Kohli on Saturday decided to step down from Test captaincy after India's 1-2 Test series defeat to South Africa.

Here are some stats from his glorious stint as the red-ball captain of the Indian cricket team.

Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly
Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come
R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it
Child's play for Cummins & Co., Morgan-esque makeover needed for England red ball cricket?

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Rahul Dravid: Media can celebrate, ask questions to Virat ahead of his 100th Test
2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires
2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony
2021 Year in Sports October: Mandhana's maiden Test ton, CSK wins IPL, Pakistan beats India in T20WC
2021 Year in Sports September: Kohli gives up T20 captaincy, Raducanu wins US Open, Avani Lekhara makes history
2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United
2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal
2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App