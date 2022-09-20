T20 World Cup, 26 days to go: Top moments- India’s flawless Super 10s: beats PAK, WI, AUS, BAN

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 26 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

India vs Pakistan: Amidst the noise and tension around an India vs Pakistan clash, the MS Dhoni-led team cooly slotted home with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan to begin its 2014 T20 World Cup with a bang. Mohammed Shami made his debut, but India packed its line-up with three spinners as Dhoni asked Pakistan to bat first.

Under pressure, a horrible mix-up saw opener Kamran Akmal walk back as India took charge of the match early. Amit Mishra, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin bowled in tandem with the leg-spinner picking two wickets and bowling an economical spell, restricting Pakistan to 130/7. In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan blazed away to a 54-run opening stand as Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina with unbeaten knocks of 36 and 35 runs respectively saw India home with seven wickets to spare.

Brief Scores: PAK 130/7 (Umar Akmal 33, Ahmed Shehzad 22, Amit Mishra 2/22) lost to IND 131/3 (Virat Kohli 36 no, Suresh Raina 35 no, Shikhar Dhawan 30, Rohit Sharma 24) by 7 wickets.

India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni continued with a potent spin attack and the trio of Amit Mishra, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin delivered the goods by sharing six wickets among themselves. Winning the toss and opting to field first, the Indian spinners spun a web around the West Indies batsmen with Amit Mishra bowling an excellent spell of 4-0-18-2.

The likes of Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle, and Andre Russell failed to lit fireworks as India restricted West Indies to a paltry total of 129/7. In reply, India rode on half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to gun down the total in 19.4 overs.

Brief Scores: WI 129/7 (Chris Gayle 34, Lendl Simmons 27, Ravindra Jadeja 3/48, Amit Mishra 2/18, R Ashwin 1/24) lost to India 130/3 in 19.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 62 no, Virat Kohli 54)

India vs Bangladesh

The spin of the coin continued to land in MS Dhoni’s favour as the India skipper asked Bangladesh to bat first. The Mushfiqur Rahman-led side was tasked with a trail of spin as Amit Mishra continued to bamboozle the opposition along in tandem with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Anamul Haque attacked but the Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

A middle-order collapse saw Bangladesh posting a paltry 138/7 in 20 overs. While Mishra picked three, Ashwin bowled a fabulous spell of 4-0-15-2 with the pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each. The chase was rather an easy one with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hitting half-centuries. Dhoni promoted himself up the order and finished things in style as India chased down the target in 18.3 overs.

Brief Scores: 138/7 (Anamul Haque 44, Mushfique Rahim 24, Amit Mishra 3/26, R Ashwin 2/15) lost to India 141/2 in 18.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 56, Virat Kohli 57 no, MS Dhoni 22 no) by 8 wickets.

India vs Australia

It was then the turn of Australia to get a hammering as India registered a massive 73-run in Mirpur. George Bailey, winning the toss opted to field and India rode on Yuvraj Singh’s 60 off 43 deliveries to post a middling score of 159/7 in 20 overs.

It was then the turn of R Ashwin who spun a web around the Aussies as the veteran off-spinner took four wickets and bowled an impressive spell of 3.2-0-11-4 to bowl out Australia for just 86. It was some spell from the off-sinner and Ashwin deservedly won the player of the match award!

India 159/7 (Yuvraj Singh 60, MS Dhoni 24, Brad Hodge 1/13) beat Australia (R Ashwin 4/11, Amit Mishra 2/13) by 73 runs.