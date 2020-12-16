26-member Tamil Nadu probables picked for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

“We have picked a combination of youth and experience,” said Tamil Nadu selection panel chairman S. Vasudevan to The Hindu after the committee chose 26 probables for the State team’s initial round matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament to be held in Kolkata from January 10 to 19.

Vasudevan said a 15-member squad will be selected from the probables with an additional five players to accompany the team to Kolkata just in case a few cricketers are brought down by Covid-19.

He added, “We are strong in batting. We will have to find the right balance in our attack.”

Tamil Nadu will be without R. Ashwin, with the Indian Test team, and Washington Sundar and T. Natarajan, who have been asked to stay back down under to train with the Test squad.

The Tamil Nadu probables include paceman Sandeep Warrier, who has shifted from Kerala, Arun Karthick (from Puducherry) and seamer Aswin Crist, returning from injury after a three-year break.

The probables: