26-member Tamil Nadu probables picked for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu will be without Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and T. Natarajan, who are part of the Indian Test contingent that is currently in Australia. S.Dinakar 16 December, 2020 21:22 IST Tamil Nadu selection panel chairman S. Vasudevan, said a 15-member squad will be selected from the probables with an additional five players to accompany the team to Kolkata. S.Dinakar 16 December, 2020 21:22 IST "We have picked a combination of youth and experience," said Tamil Nadu selection panel chairman S. Vasudevan to The Hindu after the committee chose 26 probables for the State team's initial round matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament to be held in Kolkata from January 10 to 19.Vasudevan said a 15-member squad will be selected from the probables with an additional five players to accompany the team to Kolkata just in case a few cricketers are brought down by Covid-19.He added, "We are strong in batting. We will have to find the right balance in our attack."READ | Australia vs India: Virat Kohli and Co's pink ball report card Tamil Nadu will be without R. Ashwin, with the Indian Test team, and Washington Sundar and T. Natarajan, who have been asked to stay back down under to train with the Test squad.The Tamil Nadu probables include paceman Sandeep Warrier, who has shifted from Kerala, Arun Karthick (from Puducherry) and seamer Aswin Crist, returning from injury after a three-year break. The probables:Dinesh Karthik, M. Vijay, B. Aparajith, B. Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, M. Shahrukh Khan, C. Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, K.B. Arun Karthick, Akshay V. Srinivasan, N. Jagadeesan, M. Abhinav, Aswin Crist, M. Mohammad, G. Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, S. Harish Kumar, K. Vignesh, R. Silambarasan, J. Kousik, R. Sonu Yadav, M. Ashwin, R. Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth, L. Sathiyannaarayanan, M.E. Yazh Arun Mozhi.