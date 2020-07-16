Cricket Cricket Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris to miss 3TC Solidarity Cup in Centurion Thando Ntini, son of former pacer Makhaya Ntini, Bjorn Fortuin and Gerald Coetzee have been named as the replacements. Team Sportstar 16 July, 2020 11:13 IST South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada - Stu Forster/Getty Images Team Sportstar 16 July, 2020 11:13 IST South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup due to the deaths of immediate family members. Thirty-three-year-old all-rounder Chris Morris will also be unavailable for the fixture at the SuperSport Park, according to ESPNCricinfo.Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), son of former pacer Makhaya Ntini, Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the replacements.READ| Six test coronavirus positive but none cricketer, says CSA Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Kingfishers in Rabada’s absence. AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites) are the .The ‘3TCricket’ competition was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.Updated Squads:Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos