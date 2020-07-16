Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris to miss 3TC Solidarity Cup in Centurion

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup due to the deaths of immediate family members.

Thirty-three-year-old all-rounder Chris Morris will also be unavailable for the fixture at the SuperSport Park, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), son of former pacer Makhaya Ntini, Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the replacements.

Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Kingfishers in Rabada’s absence. AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites) are the .

The ‘3TCricket’ competition was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.