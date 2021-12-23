Cricket Cricket 83 feat and film: World Cup winners and the actors playing them The movie 83, releasing on December 24, celebrates the feat of the Indian team winning its maiden World Cup 38 years earlier. Neeladri Bhattacharjee 23 December, 2021 21:02 IST Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the film and the trailer has raised expectation that he has got under the skin of the character, right down to mannerisms and style. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Neeladri Bhattacharjee 23 December, 2021 21:02 IST India beat the West Indies in 1983 to win the Cricket World Cup, giving a massive boost to the game in the country which already loved it.The movie celebrating the feat of the Indian team, 83, releases on December 24. Here is a look at the cricketers who pulled off the win, and the actors playing them in the movie celebrating the feat 38 years later. There is a special shout-out for the manager, too. Your browser does not support the video tag. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :