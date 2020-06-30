Cricket Cricket Aaron Finch: India-Australia ODI rivalry no less than Tests Australian skipper Aaron Finch also impressed upon the need to demonstrate solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Ayan Acharya CHENNAI 30 June, 2020 12:05 IST Indian captain Virat Kohli has a heated exchange with Australia's skipper Aaron Finch as Jasprit Bumrah looks on during the 3rd ODI cricket match in Ranchi on March 8, 2019 (File photo) - PTI Ayan Acharya CHENNAI 30 June, 2020 12:05 IST A lot has been written and said of the India-Australia Test rivalry these days: that it rivals the Ashes, that it supersedes the India-Pakistan series, but Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch believes that the competitiveness and the hype surrounding it is no less in the shorter formats."India and Australia are two very successful teams, two countries that are very passionate about cricket as well... So it's hard to compare the rivalry (in Tests and ODIs)," Finch said.READ: Tim Paine: No crowd during India series shouldn't affect anyone "One is the traditional game of Test cricket and the grind of five days... that mental battle day in day out while one-day cricket is more skill-based obviously, just on that day. If a couple of guys have a great day on the field, it goes a long way in winning the match."That said, it's (rivalry) not a case of being less important or being taken lightly because it's ODI or T20 cricket."Showing solidarityFinch also impressed upon the need to demonstrate solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. West Indies players will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts during the three-Test series against England that begins on July 8 in Southampton."We haven't caught up as a main group for about three weeks on a conference call. I think that's being planned over the next wleek. And there will be more discussion and that'll (showing solidarity with the campaign) come up obviously."It's been a huge issue and whatever way we can support it, I think that's important. We are in a world where we probably get a little bit more exposure than a lot of other people, so standing up for it will be crucial. There will be something no doubt." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos