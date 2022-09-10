Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch announced his retirement from One-Day International cricket on Saturday.

The third ODI between Australia and New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday will be Finch’s final ODI match for Australia. The host has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Finch’s retirement comes after a string of poor scores for Australia of late. In 13 ODIs since the start of 2022, Finch has only crossed the 50-run mark once (62 vs Sri Lanka) while scoring five ducks. He has managed only 26 runs in his last seven ODI innings at an average of 3.71.

The 2015 ODI World Cup winner has featured in 145 ODIs for Australia, scoring 5401 runs at an average of 39.13.

Finch has smashed 17 centuries in the format, only behind Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner (18) and Mark Waugh (18) amongst Australians.

Finch continues as T20I captain

However, Finch will continue to lead the T20I team, which will begin its T20 World Cup title defence in October at home.

The 35-year-old has been instrumental as Australia’s skipper in the T20I format and led it to its first men’s T20 World Cup title last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Finch has amassed 2855 runs in the shortest format for the Aussies, which includes two 150-plus scores. His best of 172 against Zimbabwe is the highest individual score in all T20Is.

Passing on the ODI baton

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories. I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point,” Finch said in a statement released on Saturday, adding that the time was ripe to give the next leader of the team the platform to prepare for and win the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India.

Finch made his ODI debut at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) against Sri Lanka in 2013 and became full-time captain of the ODI side in 2018. He led Australia to the semifinal of the 2019 ODI World Cup, where it lost to eventual winner England.

Finch has skippered Australia in 54 ODIs, with the team winning 30 and losing 24 matches under his leadership with a win percentage of 55.55.

