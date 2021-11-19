Cricket IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket on Friday. A look at some of his best moments on the cricket field. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 19 November, 2021 15:03 IST Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 19 November, 2021 15:03 IST The acrobat: AB de Villiers plays a unique stroke during his unbeaten 162 (66b) against West Indies in Sydney, at the 2015 World Cup. It was a typhoon of epic proportions and it blew the Windies away. - GETTY IMAGES 1/12 Just a month before his blitzkrieg in the World Cup, de Villiers had scored the fastest century in One-Day Internationals in Johannesburg. Against the same opponent: West Indies. It is a record that stands till date. - REUTERS 2/12 De Villiers' personal best of 176 in ODIs was scored against Bangladesh in October, 2017, in Paarl. - GETTY IMAGES 3/12 Roar of the lion: De Villiers played another whirlwind innings in Mumbai, in 2015. His 119 were scored in just 61 balls as South Africa obliterated India. - REUTERS 4/12 De Villiers raises his bat while walking off the field with team-mate Morne Morkel during tea break on the second day of the second Test between against Pakistan and South Africa in Abu Dhabi, in November, 2010. De Villiers scored an unbeaten 278 during this innings, his career best in Tests. - AP 5/12 In April, 2008, de Villiers scored his maiden double century in Test matches in Ahmedabad. It is the only other double ton he scored during his career. De Villiers was player of the match as South Africa won this contest by an innings. - K. R. DEEPAK 6/12 De Villiers throws his bat in the air as he leaves the field after being dismissed on 169 during the third Test against Australia in Perth in November, 2012. In the previous Test, in Adelaide, he dead-batted for an eternity, scoring unbeaten 33 off 220 deliveries to hand South Africa a draw. De Villiers could annihilate bowling attacks with blitzes as well as dogged defence. - AFP 7/12 De Villiers plays a stroke during the IPL 2021 contest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9, 2021. He scored 313 runs in what turned out to be his final IPL season. - BCCI/IPL 8/12 De Villiers raises his bat after scoring a century against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016. De Villiers scored three centuries in the IPL over 13 years. - K. MURALI KUMAR 9/12 De Villiers celebrates with Virat Kohli after scoring a century against Mumbai Indians in May, 2015. - VIVEK BENDRE 10/12 The first of his three centuries, however, wasn't in RCB colours. Playing for Delhi Daredevils, he scored an unbeaten 105 off 54 deliveries in IPL 2009. - AFP 11/12 De Villiers, playing for Titans, hits out during a Champions League contest in Ahmedabad against Trinidad & Tobago, in September, 2013. - VIVEK BENDRE 12/12 Read more stories on Cricket.