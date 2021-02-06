Cricket Cricket Abu Dhabi T10 final: Northern Warriors beats Delhi Bulls to clinch title Northern Warriors chased down 82 in 8.2 overs with 10 balls to spare. West Indians Rovman Powell and Lendl Simmons remain unbeaten. Team Sportstar 06 February, 2021 23:36 IST Northern Warriors' clinical bowling performance helped them beat Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League final on Saturday. - TWITTER/@T10League Team Sportstar 06 February, 2021 23:36 IST Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets to lay hands on the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy for the second time, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.Opting to bowl, the Warriors restricted the Bulls to 81 for the loss of nine wickets in 10 overs. Mohammad Nabi top-scored with a 10-ball 21.READ| Abu Dhabi T10 League: Dwayne Bravo bowls Delhi Bulls to final Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana returned three wickets for 14 in his two overs.Warriors chased down the target of 82 in 8.2 overs with 10 balls to spare. Opener Waseem Muhammad scored 27 off 22 before Rovman Powell (16 of 8) and Lendl Simmons (14 off 12) finished the proceedings.Brief scores: Delhi Bulls 81/9 (M Nabi 21; M Theekshana 3/14) lost to Northern Warriors 85/2 (W Muhammad 27; F Edwards 1/18) by eight wickets Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos