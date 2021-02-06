Abu Dhabi T10 final: Northern Warriors beats Delhi Bulls to clinch title

Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets to lay hands on the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy for the second time, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, the Warriors restricted the Bulls to 81 for the loss of nine wickets in 10 overs. Mohammad Nabi top-scored with a 10-ball 21.

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana returned three wickets for 14 in his two overs.

Warriors chased down the target of 82 in 8.2 overs with 10 balls to spare. Opener Waseem Muhammad scored 27 off 22 before Rovman Powell (16 of 8) and Lendl Simmons (14 off 12) finished the proceedings.

Brief scores: Delhi Bulls 81/9 (M Nabi 21; M Theekshana 3/14) lost to Northern Warriors 85/2 (W Muhammad 27; F Edwards 1/18) by eight wickets