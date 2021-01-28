Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Teams, fixtures, past winners, time in IST, live streaming, telecast details

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhab T10 League begins on January 28. Eight teams come together for a fight for the trophy, with the summit clash set for February 6.



The T10 League is the only 10-over cricket tournament to be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).





The #AbuDhabiT10 is BACK!



Catch the breathtaking action featuring some of the world's biggest cricket stars from the 2⃣8⃣th January to the 6⃣th February at Zayed Cricket Stadium #InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/D2nmNV3Z5o — T10 League (@T10League) January 13, 2021

Format

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four sides each. Every team will play three games each in the league stage. From there, teams will move into the Super League which will be followed by the playoffs and the final.

Each side will have 10 overs each in the match. Each bowler gets only 2 overs a match and Powerplay lasts 3 overs with a maximum of 2 players allowed outside the 30-yard circle. After the 3 overs, a maximum of 5 players allowed outside the circle.

Teams

Pool A Maratha Arabians (holder), Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers, Deihi Bulls Pool B Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Pune Devils, Team Abu Dhabi

FUN FACT: A team has never defended its title in the history of the tournament. Opportunity for Maratha Arabians to make League history.

Where is it happening

The League will take place only at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Fixtures

A total of 12 matches in the group stage, followed by 12 more in the Super League, will give way to the playoffs from February 5.

GROUP STAGE:

Date and day Team vs Team | Time 28th January 2021 (Thursday) Maratha Arabians vs Norther Warriors Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers 29th January 2021 (Friday) Pune Devils vs Qalandars Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi 30th January 2021 (Saturday) Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls 31st January 2021 (Sunday) Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators



SUPER LEAGUE:

Date and day Team vs Team | Time 1st February 2021 (Monday) B4 vs A3 B2 vs A1 A2 vs B3 2nd February 2021 (Tuesday) B1 vs A4 A2 vs B4 A1 vs B3 3rd February 2021 (Wednesday) A3 vs B1 A4 VS B2 A1 vs B4 4th February 2021 (Thursday) B3 vs A4 B1 vs A2 B2 vs A3 5th February 2021 (Friday) Qualifier: 1st vs 2nd Eliminator 1 3rd vs 4th Eliminator 2 Loser Q vs E1 Winner 6th February 2021 (Saturday) 3rd place - Losers of E1 vs E2 Final

Squads

Bangla Tigers: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese

Deccan Gladiators: Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young

Maratha Arabians: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe

Northern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin

Pune Devils: Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Tom Kohlder-Cadmore, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir

Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran

Match timings

Every match day will feature three games at different timings - 5:30 PM, the second at 7:45 PM and the third at 10:00 PM (all times in IST).

Streaming details

The Abu Dhabi T10 League will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network and can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.