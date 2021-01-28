Cricket Cricket Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Teams, fixtures, past winners, time in IST, live streaming, telecast details Here's everything you need to know about the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League which begins on January 28 - from fixtures and streaming details to squads Team Sportstar CHENNAI 28 January, 2021 03:22 IST A team has never defended its title in the history of the tournament. 2021 will be an opportunity for Maratha Arabians to make League history. - T10 League Team Sportstar CHENNAI 28 January, 2021 03:22 IST The fourth edition of the Abu Dhab T10 League begins on January 28. Eight teams come together for a fight for the trophy, with the summit clash set for February 6. The T10 League is the only 10-over cricket tournament to be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The #AbuDhabiT10 is BACK! Catch the breathtaking action featuring some of the world's biggest cricket stars from the 2⃣8⃣th January to the 6⃣th February at Zayed Cricket Stadium #InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/D2nmNV3Z5o— T10 League (@T10League) January 13, 2021 FormatThe eight teams are divided into two groups of four sides each. Every team will play three games each in the league stage. From there, teams will move into the Super League which will be followed by the playoffs and the final. Each side will have 10 overs each in the match. Each bowler gets only 2 overs a match and Powerplay lasts 3 overs with a maximum of 2 players allowed outside the 30-yard circle. After the 3 overs, a maximum of 5 players allowed outside the circle.TeamsPool AMaratha Arabians (holder), Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers, Deihi BullsPool BDeccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Pune Devils, Team Abu Dhabi FUN FACT: A team has never defended its title in the history of the tournament. Opportunity for Maratha Arabians to make League history.Where is it happeningThe League will take place only at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. FixturesA total of 12 matches in the group stage, followed by 12 more in the Super League, will give way to the playoffs from February 5. GROUP STAGE: Date and dayTeam vs Team | Time28th January 2021 (Thursday)Maratha Arabians vs Norther WarriorsPune Devils vs Deccan GladiatorsDelhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers29th January 2021 (Friday)Pune Devils vs QalandarsMaratha Arabians vs Delhi BullsDeccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi30th January 2021 (Saturday)Bangla Tigers vs Maratha ArabiansTeam Abu Dhabi vs QalandarsNorthern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls31st January 2021 (Sunday)Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune DevilsBangla Tigers vs Northern WarriorsQalandars vs Deccan GladiatorsSUPER LEAGUE:Date and dayTeam vs Team | Time1st February 2021 (Monday)B4 vs A3B2 vs A1A2 vs B32nd February 2021 (Tuesday)B1 vs A4A2 vs B4A1 vs B33rd February 2021 (Wednesday)A3 vs B1A4 VS B2A1 vs B44th February 2021 (Thursday)B3 vs A4B1 vs A2B2 vs A35th February 2021 (Friday)Qualifier: 1st vs 2ndEliminator 1 3rd vs 4thEliminator 2 Loser Q vs E1 Winner6th February 2021 (Saturday)3rd place - Losers of E1 vs E2FinalSquadsBangla Tigers: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David WieseDeccan Gladiators: Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron SummersDelhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem YoungMaratha Arabians: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin TambeNorthern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir YaminPune Devils: Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Tom Kohlder-Cadmore, Munis Ansari, Sam WisniewskiQalandars: Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail TanvirTeam Abu Dhabi: Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah ZadranMatch timingsEvery match day will feature three games at different timings - 5:30 PM, the second at 7:45 PM and the third at 10:00 PM (all times in IST). Match timingsEvery match day will feature three games at different timings - 5:30 PM, the second at 7:45 PM and the third at 10:00 PM (all times in IST). Streaming detailsThe Abu Dhabi T10 League will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network and can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.