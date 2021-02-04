Abu Dhabi T10 League: Chris Gayle shines with 22-ball 84

Chris Gayle tore apart the Maratha Arabians bowling attack to smash an unbeaten 84 off 22 balls comprising nine sixes and six fours to guide Team Abu Dhabi to a nine-wicket win at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing Maratha Arabians’ moderate total of 97 for 4, Gayle helped his team reach the target in 5.3 overs with 27 balls to spare.

He reached his half-century in 12 balls and equaled the fastest fifty in T10 history held by Mohammad Shahzad for Rajputs in the 2018 edition.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi won the toss and elected to field. UAE’s 18-year-old opener Alishan Sharafu scored 33 while Pakistan international Mohammad Hafeez contributed with 20 runs.

READ| India vs England: Tom Banton is all praise for Jack Leach

Brief scores: Team Abu Dhabi beat Maratha Arabians by nine wickets.

Maratha Arabians 97 for 4 in 10 overs (Alishan Sharafu 33, Mohammad Hafeez 20, Obed McCoy 2 for 20) Team Abu Dhabi 100 for 1 in 5.3 overs (Chris Gayle 84 not out)

Qalandars trap Bangla Tigers

Tigers did well to restrict Qalandars to 104 for 3 despite skipper Sohail Akhtar’s unbeaten 49 and Ben Dunk’s 31. They tried their best to pull off a victory but Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Zahid with two wickets each, backed by Chris Jordan’s Ahmed Daniyal’s tight overs, upset their plans.

READ| India vs England: Why Stuart Broad is class, explains Tom Moores

Brief scores: Qalandars bt Bangla Tigers by seven runs.

Qalandars 104 for 3 in 10 overs (Sohail Akhtar 49 no, Ben Dunk 31) Bangla Tigers 97 for 6 in 10 overs (Tom Moores 39, Sohail Tanvir 2 for 20, Mohammad Zahid 2 for 28)

Northern Warriors on a high

Northern Warriors beat Pune Devils by eight wickets. It chased down a target of 98 in 4.3 overs with 33 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Northern Warriors bt Pune Devils by eight wickets.

Pune Devils 97/8 in 10 overs (Nasir Hossain 27 not out) Northern Warriors 98/2 in 4.3 overs (Waseem Muhammad 56 not out, Sam Wisniewski 2/14)