Cricket Abu Dhabi T10 League: Pooran's 26-ball 89 powers Warriors to top Northern Warriors rode on Nicholas Pooran's heroics to beat Bangla Tigers by 30 runs. In other matches, Qualanders and Team Abu Dhabi registered wins. 01 February, 2021 11:10 IST Nicholas Pooran hit a brilliant 26-ball 89 against Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. (File Photo) Nicholas Pooran continued his rich form and slammed an outstanding 26-ball 89 as Northern Warriors beat Bangla Tigers by 30 runs in the 11th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. At the Sheik Zayed Stadium, Pooran put on a batting exhibition as his knock was laced with 12 sixes and three boundaries at an amazing strike rate of 342.31. IPL 2021 auction: Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy throws up potential T20 stars Riding on Pooran's blinder, Warriors posted a massive 162/4 in 10 overs. For the Tigers, skipper Andre Fletcher led from the front with a 28-ball 53 and Chrag Suri smashing an unbeaten 16-ball 42. However, the target was too tall for the Tigers to cause an upset. Tamil Nadu lifts second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with seven-wicket win over Baroda Brief Scores: Northern Warriors 162/4 (N Pooran 89, L Simmons 41, K Janat 2/2) beat Bangla Tigers 132/3 (A Fletcher 53, C Suri 42, W Riaz 1/9) by 30 runs. Other Matches: Qualanders 118/3 (S Akhtar 71, T Bantom 36) beat Deccan Gladiators 85/8 (M Shahzad 27, C Jordan 3/8) by 33 runs. Pune Devils 129/4 (T Kohler-Cadmore 61 n o, O McCoy 2/9) lost to Team Abu Dhabi 130/5 (J Overton 38, J Clarke 29) by five wickets.