Abu Dhabi T10 League: Pooran's 26-ball 89 powers Warriors to top

Nicholas Pooran continued his rich form and slammed an outstanding 26-ball 89 as Northern Warriors beat Bangla Tigers by 30 runs in the 11th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

At the Sheik Zayed Stadium, Pooran put on a batting exhibition as his knock was laced with 12 sixes and three boundaries at an amazing strike rate of 342.31.

Riding on Pooran's blinder, Warriors posted a massive 162/4 in 10 overs.

For the Tigers, skipper Andre Fletcher led from the front with a 28-ball 53 and Chrag Suri smashing an unbeaten 16-ball 42. However, the target was too tall for the Tigers to cause an upset.

Brief Scores: Northern Warriors 162/4 (N Pooran 89, L Simmons 41, K Janat 2/2) beat Bangla Tigers 132/3 (A Fletcher 53, C Suri 42, W Riaz 1/9) by 30 runs.

Other Matches:

Qualanders 118/3 (S Akhtar 71, T Bantom 36) beat Deccan Gladiators 85/8 (M Shahzad 27, C Jordan 3/8) by 33 runs.

Pune Devils 129/4 (T Kohler-Cadmore 61 n o, O McCoy 2/9) lost to Team Abu Dhabi 130/5 (J Overton 38, J Clarke 29) by five wickets.