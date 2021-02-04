Abu Dhabi T10 League: Maratha Arabians crashes out; Lewis, Bopara shine for Delhi Bulls

Defending champions Maratha Arabians bowed out of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament on Thursday. It lost to Deccan Gladiators by 29 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

After being sent out to bat, Anwar Ali’s blazing cameo of an unbeaten 39 off 12 balls with two sixes and six boundaries helped Gladiators post a total of 120 for 4. Arabians could muster only 91 for 3 despite their skipper Mosaddek Hossain's unbeaten 44.

It was a consolation win for the Gladiators after a quiet tournament. They rested the star players and handed captaincy to South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Brief scores: Deccan Gladiators 120 for 4 in 10 overs (Prashant Gupta 35, Yasir Kaleem 28, Anwar Ali 39 not out, Sompal Kami 2 for 12) beat Maratha Arabians 91 for 3 in 10 overs (Ishan Malhotra 22, Mosaddek Hossain 44 not out) by 29 runs

Delhi Bulls beat Qalandars

Evin Lewis (48 off 18) and Ravi Bopara (37 off 15) went hammer and tonks against Qalandars to hand Delhi Bulls a nine-wicket victory

Brief scores: Qalandars 107/6 (Tom Banton 26; Fidel Edwards 2/25) lost to Delhi Bulls 111/1 (Evin Lewis 48 not out, Ravi Bopara 37 not out; Danyal Ahmad 1/31) by nine wickets