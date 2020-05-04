Abu Dhabi T10 league to be held from November 19-28

The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, which is being endorsed by some of the top cricketers including England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, will be held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates from November 19 to 28.

The dates for the event have been confirmed despite the coronavirus pandemic severely affecting the cricket calendar.

The T10 League is a 10-over format cricket event held in the UAE and has the approval of Emirates Cricket Board. The tournament is a round robin followed by eliminators and the final. The duration of each match is 90 minutes.

The 2020 edition of the event will be hosted by Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket.

The last edition witnessed over 120,000 fans thronging the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium across 10 days. The 2019 edition of the league was won by Dwayne Bravo-led Maratha Arabians.