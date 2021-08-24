Abu Nechim moves on from Assam, to play for Nagaland this season

Abu Nechim has decided to move on from Assam and join Nagaland ahead of the domestic season. A seasoned fast bowler, Nechim has been one of Assam’s consistent performers in the shorter format and was part of the Indian Premier League - for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore - until recently.

Nechim made his first-class debut for Assam in 2005 and played for the state for 16 years. However, the 32-year-old did not get many opportunities in the longer format and last featured in a first-class match in 2017. “There was no Ranji Trophy last season due to the pandemic and prior to that, I was not picked for Ranji Trophy, even though I played in the shorter format. You miss the charm, if you don’t play Ranji Trophy, so when the offer came I decided to give it a shot,” Nechim told Sportstar.

The seasoned campaigner will replace India international Stuart Binny at Nagaland, while the two other professional players would be Chetan Bisht and Shrikant Mundhe. The team will be coached by Kanwaljit Singh.

And Nechim is looking forward to the new opportunity. “It would be nice to help a young side qualify for the knockouts. I have a couple of friends in Nagaland, so it would be really good if I can contribute to the team’s success. It is a challenge for sure, but I am up for it,” Nechim said.

Much before Riyan Parag broke into the scene, Nechim was the first cricketer from the region to play in the IPL. “I do feel bad for leaving Assam after so many years. I did whatever I could for Assam cricket in all these years, so it was a tough decision for sure, but what motivated me is the fact that this move will allow me to play the longer format,” he added.

Sikkim signs three outstation players from Karnataka

Karnataka players Liyan Khan, Karthik CA and Kranthi Kumar have been roped in as outstation players for Sikkim this season. After top officials and selectors visited Bengaluru a few weeks ago to conduct the trials, the state association decided to hire the trio, parting ways with Anureet Singh and Robin Bist.

The association officials believe that the players will be able to contribute to the team’s success. While Liyan Khan has played a lone first-class game for Karnataka, Kranthi played three T20s for the state side. Karthik has earlier played in the Karnataka Premier League, besides featuring in club cricket.