Adil Rashid becomes first England spinner to take 150 ODI wickets

Adil Rashid achieved the milestone of becoming the first England spinner to pick 150 wickets in One-day Internationals. The legspinner notched up the feat during England's second one-dayer of the three-match series against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Rashid dismissed Harry Tector (28), Lorcan Tucker (21), and Kevin O’Brien (3) to pick 150 scalps, featuring in his 102nd ODI for England.

Before Rashid, Graeme Swann had the most wickets as a spinner for England in the 50-over format, with 104 wickets from 79 matches.

For England, James Anderson has bagged the most number of wickets (269) in ODIs. Anderson is followed by Darren Gough (234), Stuart Broad (178), Andrew Flintoff (168), and now Rashid.