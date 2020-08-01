Cricket Cricket Adil Rashid becomes first England spinner to take 150 ODI wickets The legspinner notched up the feat during England's second one-dayer of the three-match series against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Team Sportstar 01 August, 2020 22:06 IST Adil Rashid celebrates after dismissing Ireland's Kevin O'Brien. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar 01 August, 2020 22:06 IST Adil Rashid achieved the milestone of becoming the first England spinner to pick 150 wickets in One-day Internationals. The legspinner notched up the feat during England's second one-dayer of the three-match series against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.Rashid dismissed Harry Tector (28), Lorcan Tucker (21), and Kevin O’Brien (3) to pick 150 scalps, featuring in his 102nd ODI for England.Before Rashid, Graeme Swann had the most wickets as a spinner for England in the 50-over format, with 104 wickets from 79 matches.For England, James Anderson has bagged the most number of wickets (269) in ODIs. Anderson is followed by Darren Gough (234), Stuart Broad (178), Andrew Flintoff (168), and now Rashid. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos