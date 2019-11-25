Hamza, Nijat in Afghanistan squad for West Indies Test

Hamza Hotak and Nijat Masood have been consistent performers for the Afghanistan in the limited overs international cricket. And now, as Afghanistan gears up for its lone Test against the West Indies -- beginning in Lucknow on Wednesday -- Hotak and Masood are likely to make their debut in Tests as well.

On Monday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board formally announced a 15-member squad for the Test, and the side led by spinner Rashid Khan, has a mix of youth and experience. With Asghar Afghan, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah in its ranks, the side has enough depth in the batting department.

ALSO READ | Gurbaz’s 79 guides Afghanistan to T20 series win over West Indies

The bowling department, spearheaded by captain Rashid, also has the likes of Nasir Jamal and Zahir Khan.

Afghanistan, which made its Test debut against India last year, has enjoyed success against Bangladesh and Ireland in its previous Test outings and at the Ekana Stadium here, the Rashid Khan-led side will hope to keep momentum going.

After losing the ODI series, Afghanistan bounced back in style to clinch the T20I series against the West Indies, last week. Now with the focus shifting to Test cricket, Afghanistan has a lot to play for.