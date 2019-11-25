Cricket Cricket Hamza, Nijat in Afghanistan squad for West Indies Test Hamza Hotak and Nijat Masood have been included in Afghanistan's Test squad for West Indies for their consistent performances in limited overs cricket. Shayan Acharya Lucknow 25 November, 2019 15:52 IST Afghanistan, which made its Test debut against India last year, has enjoyed success against Bangladesh and Ireland in its previous Test outings. (File Photo) - K. MURALI KUMAR Shayan Acharya Lucknow 25 November, 2019 15:52 IST Hamza Hotak and Nijat Masood have been consistent performers for the Afghanistan in the limited overs international cricket. And now, as Afghanistan gears up for its lone Test against the West Indies -- beginning in Lucknow on Wednesday -- Hotak and Masood are likely to make their debut in Tests as well.On Monday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board formally announced a 15-member squad for the Test, and the side led by spinner Rashid Khan, has a mix of youth and experience. With Asghar Afghan, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah in its ranks, the side has enough depth in the batting department. ALSO READ | Gurbaz’s 79 guides Afghanistan to T20 series win over West IndiesThe bowling department, spearheaded by captain Rashid, also has the likes of Nasir Jamal and Zahir Khan.Afghanistan, which made its Test debut against India last year, has enjoyed success against Bangladesh and Ireland in its previous Test outings and at the Ekana Stadium here, the Rashid Khan-led side will hope to keep momentum going. After losing the ODI series, Afghanistan bounced back in style to clinch the T20I series against the West Indies, last week. Now with the focus shifting to Test cricket, Afghanistan has a lot to play for. The Squad:Rashid Khan (captain), Asghar Afghan, Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmed, Ikram Alikhiel (wicketkeeper), Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Zahir Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Hamza Hotak, Nijat Masood. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.