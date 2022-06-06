Afghanistan clinches ODI series against Zimbabwe

Ibrahim Zadran hit 120 not out as Afghanistan thrashed Zimbabwe by eight wickets on Monday to clinch the three-match one-day international series by winning the first two games.

Afghanistan restricted the host to 228 all out in 50 overs with left-arm fast bowler Fareed Ahmad leading the visiting team's attack with 3-56.

Poor shot selection let Zimbabwe down and only Innocent Kaia (63), Ryan Burl (51 not out), and Sikandar Raza (40) were able to defy Afghanistan’s bowling attack for any length of time.

In pursuit, opener and man-of-the-match Zadran dominated Zimbabwe’s thin bowling attack, cracking 16 fours in his unbeaten 120 from 141 balls.

Rahmat Shah provided support, hitting nine fours in his 88 from 112 deliveries as the tourists cruised home comfortably at Harare Sports Club with 33 balls to spare.

Afghanistan won the first ODI by 60 runs.

The matches are part of the ICC World Super League, which act as qualifiers for the Cricket World Cup in India next year.

Afghanistan is third in those standings, while Zimbabwe is just above bottom-placed Netherlands, and in danger of missing out on the World Cup for the second time in a row.