Afghanistan Cricket Board to award central contracts to 25 women cricketers

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to award central contract to 25 women cricketers. The Board organised a camp for 40 women cricketers, of whom 25 have been short-listed. They will be handed the central contracts soon.

In a statement on Thursday, the ACB said: “The training camp, which was conducted considering Islamic and traditional Afghan values, concluded today. During the camp, which commenced on October 17, the players were trained in batting, bowling, fielding, and to strengthen their physical fitness.”

“As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team, albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values. ACB also intends to hold a training camp in near future for the women's team in one of the Islamic countries,” the statement read.