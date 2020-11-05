Cricket Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Board to award central contracts to 25 women cricketers The Afghanistan Cricket Board had organised a camp for 40 women cricketers, of whom 25 have been short-listed. They will be handed the central contracts soon. Team Sportstar Mumbai 05 November, 2020 20:49 IST ACB plans to hold a training camp in near future for the women's team. - Afghanistan Cricket Board Team Sportstar Mumbai 05 November, 2020 20:49 IST The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to award central contract to 25 women cricketers. The Board organised a camp for 40 women cricketers, of whom 25 have been short-listed. They will be handed the central contracts soon.In a statement on Thursday, the ACB said: “The training camp, which was conducted considering Islamic and traditional Afghan values, concluded today. During the camp, which commenced on October 17, the players were trained in batting, bowling, fielding, and to strengthen their physical fitness.”READ: Afghanistan domestic cricket coach banned for spot-fixing approach“As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team, albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values. ACB also intends to hold a training camp in near future for the women's team in one of the Islamic countries,” the statement read. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos