Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident

Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passed away on Tuesday after a tragic road accident. The 29-year-old opening batsman was hit by a car while crossing the road in eastern Nangarhar in Jalalabad on Friday and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the news on Twitter. "ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah Shower His Mercy on him," the board tweeted.

ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!



May Allah Shower His Mercy on him pic.twitter.com/Ne1EWtymnO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020

Najeeb Tarakai has played 12 T20Is and one ODI for his country. He made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. He last played a T20 for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League in September where he scored 32 runs.