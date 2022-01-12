Afghanistan delay forces fixture reschedule at U19 World Cup

After successfully obtaining the necessary visas for travel, Afghanistan will arrive in the West Indies and undergo its required quarantine period.

The fixture schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has been updated after the delayed arrival of Afghanistan into the region

To ensure all fixtures could be completed, four out of the six group C matches in Trinidad and Tobago have been rescheduled as follows:

15 January - Zimbabwe v PNG – Queens Park Oval. Rescheduled from 20 January.

17 January - Pakistan v Zimbabwe - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Rescheduled from 22 January.

18 January - Afghanistan v PNG - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Unchanged.

20 January - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Brian Lara Cricket Ground. Unchanged.

22 January - Pakistan v PNG - Queens Park Oval. Rescheduled from 15 January

22 January - Afghanistan v Zimbabwe - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Rescheduled from 16 January.



All matches will begin at 09h00 local time (7:30 pm IST).

The changes were approved by the Event Technical Committee which comprises Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events (Chair); Ben Leaver, ICC Senior Event Manager; Fawwaz Baksh, Tournament Director; Roland Holder, WICB Representative; Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said, “We are delighted that the Afghanistan squad have received the necessary visas and will be able to travel to participate in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

“We have reworked the fixtures for group C to ensure that all matches can take place within the allocated timeframe and would like to thank the participating Members for their flexibility in finding a solution.”