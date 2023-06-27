Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

Afghanistan will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday.
The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.
Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|VENUE
|Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
|October 7
|Dharamsala
|Afghanistan vs India
|October 11
|Delhi
|Afghanistan vs England
|October 14
|Delhi
|Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|October 18
|Chennai
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|October 23
|Chennai
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
|October 30
|Pune
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier 1
|November 3
|Lucknow
|Afghanistan vs Australia
|November 7
|Mumbai
|Afghanistan vs South Africa
|November 10
|Ahmedabad
