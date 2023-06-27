MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

Afghanistan will begin its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 13:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (left) celebrates with teammate Hashmatullah Shahidi the dismissal of India’s MS Dhoni.
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (left) celebrates with teammate Hashmatullah Shahidi the dismissal of India’s MS Dhoni. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (left) celebrates with teammate Hashmatullah Shahidi the dismissal of India's MS Dhoni. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh October 7 Dharamsala
Afghanistan vs India October 11 Delhi
Afghanistan vs England October 14 Delhi
Afghanistan vs New Zealand October 18 Chennai
Afghanistan vs Pakistan October 23 Chennai
Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 October 30 Pune
Afghanistan vs Qualifier 1 November 3 Lucknow
Afghanistan vs Australia November 7 Mumbai
Afghanistan vs South Africa November 10 Ahmedabad

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
