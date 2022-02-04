Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh for ODIs, T20Is

Afghanistan will tour Bangladesh this month to play three one-day matches and two Twenty20 Internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

Afghanistan was scheduled to tour Zimbabwe this month but the limited-overs series was postponed as the host board could not arrange the required broadcasting services needed for the Decision Review System (DRS). The series was originally scheduled in December but was postponed following the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Zimbabwe.

The Afghan team will now arrive in Dhaka on February 12 and train in Sylhet before travelling to Chattogram, which will host the one-day series from February 23, the BCB said in a statement on Thursday.

Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium hosts the Twenty20 matches on March 3 and 5.