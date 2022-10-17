Afghanistan to tour Sri Lanka for ODI series in November

Afghanistan will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match One Day International series in November, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Monday.

The three ODIs will be played in Kandy between November 25 to 30.

The series will be a part of the World Super League 2023 which serves as the qualification league for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next year.

The series was scheduled to be held in February 2023 but had to be rescheduled due to November.