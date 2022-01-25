Afghanistan wraps up series against Netherlands in style

Afghanistan sealed a series whitewash of the Netherlands on Tuesday in the third one-day international in Doha, boosting its 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.

Najibullah Zadran mashed a 59-ball 71 as the Afghans posted 254-5 from their 50 overs, before its spinners induced a Dutch collapse from 103-0 to 179 all out.

The 75-run victory was Afghanistan's sixth win from as many matches and moves them up to fifth in the 13-team 2023 World Cup Super League table. The top eight nations will earn automatic qualification for next year's global showpiece in India. Afghanistan has played in each of the last two ODI World Cups.

Batting first for the third successive game in the series, Hashmatullah Shahidi's men made a solid start, with Riaz Hussan and Rahmat Shah making 50 and 48 respectively. Najibullah provided the impetus to set a challenging total, smashing eight fours and three sixes in his innings.