Cricket New Zealand's Patel auctions 10-wicket haul shirt for hospital Patel became only the third bowler -- after fellow spinners Jim Laker of England and India's Anil Kumble - to claim all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Reuters 06 May, 2022 14:10 IST FILE PHOTO: Patel has not played for New Zealand since that test but has been picked for the three-test series in England next month. - SPORTZPICS New Zealand's Ajaz Patel is auctioning the shirt he wore to claim all 10 wickets in a Mumbai Test in December to raise money for a hospital in Auckland, the 33-year-old left-arm spinner said.Patel became only the third bowler -- after fellow spinners Jim Laker of England and India's Anil Kumble - to claim all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.READ | Ajaz Patel 'humbled' to join Kumble, Laker in 'Perfect 10' club The auction attempts to raise money for a play therapist for the Starship Radiology Department at New Zealand's national children's hospital, Patel said."...while it was a special day for me, what they do to help kids and their families is even more significant and I hope the auction on @trademe can raise as many funds as possible for them," Patel said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajaz Patel (@ajazpatel) All members of the Test squad from that India tour have signed the shirt.Patel has not played for New Zealand since that Test but has been picked for the three-Test series in England next month.