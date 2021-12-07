Want to play 80-90 Tests for New Zealand: Ajaz

Mumbai-born New Zealand cricketer Ajaz Patel is not sure if his rare 10-wickets-in-an-innings feat would prove to be life-changing but he is hoping it would help him play 80-90 Tests for the Kiwis.

The 33-year-old etched his name in history books last week when he took all 10 wickets in India's first innings at the Wankhede Stadium, becoming only the third cricketer to do so after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. He is not expecting a cash windfall following his heroics but hopes he has inspired kids of Asian origin to take up the sport back in New Zealand.

"I'm not too sure, to be honest with you. I'm very much in the present at the moment," said the left-arm spinner on Monday when asked if he expects his life to change.

"Yes, I've achieved something amazing, but it's a new day and there's more cricket to come. So for me, it's about staying grounded.

"And it's not going to really impact me too much because I know there's a lot more left in my career. And if you look at my career, I'm 11 games in and I hope to be one of those cricketers that's played 80-90 games for New Zealand by the end of my career," said Ajaz.

READ | Anderson fit but rested for first Ashes Test, says Jos Buttler

Ajaz added he would never want to play for another country than New Zealand though he feels a strong connect with India.

"New Zealand is a place where I've been brought up. It's a place where I've learned my craft. It's a place where I've been given the opportunities to develop as a cricketer and be the person that I am and the cricketer that I am. Without New Zealand cricket, I probably wouldn't have the career that I have now.

"So I wouldn't change it for the world. And yes, I also call myself an Indian by heritage and I'm proud of that too."

Talking about his 10-fer, Ajaz said: "To be honest, I wasn't thinking about it at all until I got the ninth wicket because I was so long into my spell. As a spinner, you focus on one ball at a time and you don't try and get too far ahead of yourself.

"So my main focus was just to bowl the best ball that I could one ball at a time. I knew that it would be a special achievement if I get all 10. So there was a bit more pressure on that last over with Siraj facing and me only having about four balls left."