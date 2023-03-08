Cricket

Rahane: More players from smaller districts will represent India in future

Rahane will join forces with CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again this year.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 17:00 IST
08 March, 2023 17:00 IST
Ajinkya Rahane at the Super Kings Academy in Trichy.

Ajinkya Rahane at the Super Kings Academy in Trichy. | Photo Credit:

Rahane will join forces with CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again this year.

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) newest recruit Akinkya Rahane paid a visit to the Super Kings Academy at the Kamala Niketan Montessoru School in Trichy.

The academy in Trichy is the latest set-up in Super Kings’ wings after the ones established in Chennai and Salem last year, while branches will also be operational in Hosur and Tirunelveli in the summer.

Rahane will join forces with CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again this year after their stint together at Rising Pune Supergiant between 2016 and 2017.

At an event in the school, the India international said, “It is very important [to spread the game in districts]. I know that the game is already spreading to rural parts and players are coming from smaller districts and not only from big cities. I am sure in the coming years, we will see many more players representing their states as well as India from smaller districts.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us