Rahane: More players from smaller districts will represent India in future

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) newest recruit Akinkya Rahane paid a visit to the Super Kings Academy at the Kamala Niketan Montessoru School in Trichy.

The academy in Trichy is the latest set-up in Super Kings’ wings after the ones established in Chennai and Salem last year, while branches will also be operational in Hosur and Tirunelveli in the summer.

Rahane will join forces with CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again this year after their stint together at Rising Pune Supergiant between 2016 and 2017.

At an event in the school, the India international said, “It is very important [to spread the game in districts]. I know that the game is already spreading to rural parts and players are coming from smaller districts and not only from big cities. I am sure in the coming years, we will see many more players representing their states as well as India from smaller districts.”