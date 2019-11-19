Already dreaming about historic pink ball test: Rahane

India vice—captain Ajinkya Rahane says he is already “dreaming” about the first—ever Day—Night Test in the country, which is starting from Friday against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

“Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test,” Rahane said in a Twitter post along with a picture of him sleeping and a pink ball lying next to him.

Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test pic.twitter.com/KFp4guBwJm — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 18, 2019

Teammate Shikhar Dhawan replied to the tweet saying,“Sapney mein pic khich gayi ( picture was clicked in dream).”

Skipper Virat Kohli too joined in the fun and lauding Rahane for his pose and said: “Nice pose jinksy.”

The Mumbai batsman is scheduled to land in the city on Tuesday morning along with skipper Virat Kohli.

India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test and will look to make it 2-0 as it starts the pink ball Test campaign.

The Kohli—led side is already top of the ICC World Test Championship chart with 300 points from six matches, recording wins in all six of them.