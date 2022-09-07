Cricket

Alex Hales makes surprise return to England T20 World Cup squad as Bairstow replacement

The 33-year-old Hales will replace Jonny Bairstow in the 15-member England T20 World Cup squad in a sensational return after three years.

Team Sportstar
07 September, 2022 14:43 IST
07 September, 2022 14:43 IST
England batter Alex Hales will make a return to the national team after three years.

England batter Alex Hales will make a return to the national team after three years. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER

The 33-year-old Hales will replace Jonny Bairstow in the 15-member England T20 World Cup squad in a sensational return after three years.

England batter Alex Hales will make a return to the national team after three years as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow for the T20 World Cup, the ECB announced on Wednesday.

Hales has been one of the most sought-after openers in franchise cricket across the world during his time away from the national squad. The 33-year-old is the second-leading opener in T20s since 2020, scoring 3376 from 111 innings - only behind Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan who has managed 3435 runs.

Also Read
David Gower uncut on cricket, cheques and sponsorships 

Hales, who has just gone past 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, had lost the trust of former captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup when he tested positive for recreational drugs.

However, the latter’s retirement in April has finally opened up doors for the right-handed batter with wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler having taken over the responsibility of leading the limited-overs side.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup preview: Hardik Pandya a serious third seamer candidate? DK-Pant confusion continues

Virat Kohli on his comeback, loss to Pakistan and Arshdeep’s dropped catch

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us