Always wanted to play Test match in India, says Ashton Agar

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar is relishing the prospect of bowling on spin-friendly sub-continent wickets during the four Test series against India in February.

Australia is slated to play four Tests and three ODIs during its tour of India in February-March.

Agar, who was included in Australia’s squad for the third Test against South Africa following Cameron Green’s injury, said he always dreamt of playing red-ball cricket in India.

“It is in my mind,” he was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“I love watching the Test matches over there, and I think playing Test match cricket in India is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“It’s the most exciting cricket to watch on TV because the wickets have been wild recently. They’ve been spinning sideways, and I imagine they’ll spin a fair bit over there as well. It’s a tour I’d love to go on, but we’ll just wait and see what happens.”

Left-arm spinner Agar, who last played a Test in 2017, has nine wickets from four Tests. From 63 first-class matches, he has an overall average of 41.84. He has also scored 2271 runs including three hundreds.

The 29-year-old, who scored a superb 98 batting at No.11 in his Test debut against England in 2013, said he would love to bat at number 7 should he be given a chance.

“I feel like if I do come in I’ll be batting around that No.7 mark, which is really cool, that responsibility is really nice, it’s something I’ve been doing for Western Australia and I think it’s something that makes you play better to be honest,” Agar said.

“Professional sportsmen enjoy that responsibility, you feel like you have to step up and do that job for the team. If that opportunity came, I’d just give it my best crack.

“Any time you bat in four-day cricket you have time, particularly at No.7, there’s always enough time. All anyone wants is enough time to make 100, that’s every batter’s dream. I got close once, so it would be nice to do that.”