Rayudu likely to join Baroda next domestic season; BCA eyes Deepak Hooda return

Ambati Rayudu may been seen in action for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy next season. This comes a week after the India international had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the Indian Premier League. But the Chennai Super Kings officials then swung into action and ensured that Rayudu changed his mind and decided to continue.

However, Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele confirmed to Sportstar that the apex council is for the move, even though a final decision will only be taken after the IPL.

"Rayudu has expressed his desire to play for Hyderabad and our CEO conveyed the matter to the association. The apex council deliberated on the matter and decided to give a go ahead. However, final decision will be taken only after the IPL," Lele said.

The secretary also informed that the BCA is trying to bring back its 'home boy' Deepak Hooda for the next season. Hooda, who is now a regular member of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had parted ways with Baroda last year after an alleged fall out with Krunal Pandya.

In January last year, on the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hooda had left the team's bio-bubble after alleged confrontation with Krunal, who was then the captain of the team. The BCA handed a suspension to Hooda for misconduct. Even though he played for Punjab Kings in the IPL last season, Hooda moved to Rajasthan ahead of the domestic season and went on to lead the state team.

After a good show in white ball cricket, Hooda made his India debut against the West Indies in February this year and earned a contract with Lucknow Super Giants, where he is team-mate with Krunal."We have spoken to Hooda and we want to bring him back in the team for the next season. However, like Rayudu, his decision will also be finalised after the IPL gets over," Lele said.

Even though Hooda was not available for a comment, sources close to the cricketer confirmed that the top brass of BCA have indeed spoken to him asking to come back. However, it is believed that Hooda is yet to make up his mind.