Amit Pagnis named Mumbai coach for domestic season

The Mumbai Cricket Association has named Amit Pagnis as the coach for the senior men's team ahead of the domestic season, which begins on January 10, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In his long domestic career for Mumbai and Railways, Pagnis has featured in 95 first-class and 43 List A matches.

In a statement, MCA said: “Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA has appointed Amit Pagnis as coach of the Mumbai Senior Men Team for the season 2020-21(ending 31st March 2021).”

READ: Mumbai Cricket Association appoints Salil Ankola as chief selector of senior team

The CIC comprises former India players Lalchand Rajput (chairman), Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe.

Domestic giant Mumbai is placed in Elite Group E and will play its matches in Mumbai only.

MCA AGM on December 27

The Annual General Meeting of the MCA will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on December 27. The meeting was initially scheduled for December 18, but the Maharashtra government asked the MCA to postpone it to the Christmas week citing COVID-19 guidelines.

Since the MCA has 329 members - more than the maximum permissible number for a public gathering allowed by the state government - the MCA had sought special permission from the government after circulating the notice and agenda of the AGM to its members last month.