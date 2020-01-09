Anderson to miss remainder of South Africa Test series

James Anderson will miss the remainder of England's Test series against South Africa due to a rib injury.

Anderson, the tourist's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, sustained the damage to his left rib during day five of England's victory in the second Test at Newlands.

The 37-year-old could only bowl eight overs as England tried to level the series in Cape Town and he will play no part in the matches in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

Anderson claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test after recovering from a calf injury in the first match of the drawn Ashes series on home soil.

The seamer, who claimed 2-23 in the second innings of the 189-run triumph over the Proteas, will return home in the next few days and Craig Overton will remain with the squad as cover.

Jofra Archer is expected to make a timely return from an elbow injury when England look to take a 2-1 lead by winning the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

Mark Wood is also closing in on a comeback following a spell out of action with a side strain.

It remains to be seen whether Anderson will recover in time to feature in the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in March.