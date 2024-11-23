 />
Australia coach Andrew McDonald: Clearly behind the game at this stage, but tomorrow can change very quickly

The second new ball could be Australia’s ‘entry point’ believes coach Andrew McDonald.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 17:50 IST , PERTH

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald.
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File
infoIcon

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File

After a hard day for his wards on the field, Australian coach Andrew McDonald discussed his team’s prospects with the media in the current first Test at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Excerpts

Playing arena

“The wicket has changed considerably and if you look at the seam and swing, it was down compared to yesterday (Friday). (K.L.) Rahul and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal played extremely well. Our guys got the balls in the right areas, and there were some play-and-misses, so, anything can happen if you get some edges on that, and it could have been a totally different day (against India).”

Mood and strategy

“The morale is always good, it’s a pretty level team, whether it’s a good day or a bad day. There’s no doubt we are clearly well behind the game at this stage, but that’s not to say that tomorrow can’t change very quickly. Test cricket ebbs and flows. It’s about 20 odd overs to the second new ball. We have got to work out a way to navigate through a few batters before that second new ball arrives and that could be our entry point.”

First day nerves

“No doubt both teams would have had some nerves leading into a big series, so there might have been some errors. I think as a batting unit when you get a look at a wicket and then obviously your bowlers go about their work, and you get a second opportunity, it looks a bit different in terms of your mindset. You know what to expect and you can work from there.”

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
