Anshuman Gaekwad set to be elected unopposed as ICA president

Former India player Anshuman Gaekwad is set to be elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA).

According to the draft list of nominated candidates issued by the electoral officer A. K. Joti, Gaekwad is the lone candidate for the president’s role, while Surendra Nayak will take on Hitesh Majmudar for the ICA secretary’s post. Gaekwad was ICA’s male representative in the BCCI apex council in the last term, while Shantha Rangaswamy was the female representative.

With Gaekwad turning 70 last month, he is ineligible to hold a post in the BCCI. But with no age bar for a role in the ICA, Gaekwad is eligible for the top role.

Former India players Dilip Vengsarkar and Ashok Malhotra will contest for the post of ICA’s male representative nominee to the BCCI apex council, while former India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni is the lone candidate for the position of female representative. Former Mumbai and Hyderabad cricketer Vijay Mohan Raj is also the lone candidate to be the ICA representative in the IPL Governing Council.

Rangaswamy, a former India women’s team captain, Yajurvindra Singh Bilkha and Jyoti Thatte will contest for the two ICA member representatives, while Rakesh Parikh will face V. Krishnaswamy for the treasurer’s post.

The e-voting will start at 10am on October 27 and continue till 2pm on October 29 and the results will be declared at 6pm on the same day.