Cricket Cricket Arun Lal conducts digital class for Jharkhand coaches The JSCA had sent a formal request to have Lal as an expert faculty for a digital class, the CAB readily agreed and arranged the session. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 06 June, 2020 21:44 IST Bengal coach Arun Lal conducted a digital coaching class for JSCA on Saturday. - FILE PHOTO/ AYAN ACHARYA Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 06 June, 2020 21:44 IST The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday helped the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) by holding an online class as Bengal head coach Arun Lal guided the coaches and trainers of the neighbouring state.Several age group coaches and trainers attended the session along with JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay. "It was about coaching tactics, handling of talents, understanding team dynamics and many other things about the game. They asked questions and I answered. They were very keen to know how to handle what and I tried to give them my perspective with my experience," said Lal.READ| Abhimanyu Easwaran starts training in Dehradun "It was a good interactive session and such sessions give you different perspectives that help you in future," he added. The JSCA had sent a formal request to have Lal as an expert faculty for a digital class, the CAB readily agreed and arranged the session.