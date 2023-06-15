Magazine

Subscribers Only

Ashes 2023: Player of the Series award winners in last five editions

Ashes 2023: Here is the list of players who have won the Player of the Series in the last five Ashes editions since 2013/14.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 15:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith of Australia in action.
FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith of Australia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith of Australia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The highly-anticipated Ashes 2023 series between England and current world Test champion, Australia will be played in England starting Friday.

The first Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Australia’s Steve Smith expects England to unsettle him with ‘funky’ approach in Ashes

Pat Cummins-led Australia has held an upper hand in the last five series, winning thrice, losing once and drawing once.

Here is the list of players who have won the Player of the Series in the last five Ashes editions.

Player of the Series Award winners - Ashes 2013/14 to 2021/22

Ashes Series Winner Player of the Series Runs/Wickets Highest Score/BBI
2021-22 Australia won 4-0 Travis Head 357 runs in 6 innings 152
2019 Draw 2-2 (Australia retained Ashes) Steve Smith 774 runs in 7 innings 211
2017-18 Australia won 4-0 Steve Smith 687 runs in 7 innings 239
2015 England won 3-2 Joe Root 460 runs in 9 innings 134
2013-14 Australia won 5-0 Mitchell Johnson 37 wickets 7/40

Related Topics

Ashes 2023

