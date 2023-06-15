The highly-anticipated Ashes 2023 series between England and current world Test champion, Australia will be played in England starting Friday.
The first Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Pat Cummins-led Australia has held an upper hand in the last five series, winning thrice, losing once and drawing once.
Here is the list of players who have won the Player of the Series in the last five Ashes editions.
Player of the Series Award winners - Ashes 2013/14 to 2021/22
|Ashes
|Series Winner
|Player of the Series
|Runs/Wickets
|Highest Score/BBI
|2021-22
|Australia won 4-0
|Travis Head
|357 runs in 6 innings
|152
|2019
|Draw 2-2 (Australia retained Ashes)
|Steve Smith
|774 runs in 7 innings
|211
|2017-18
|Australia won 4-0
|Steve Smith
|687 runs in 7 innings
|239
|2015
|England won 3-2
|Joe Root
|460 runs in 9 innings
|134
|2013-14
|Australia won 5-0
|Mitchell Johnson
|37 wickets
|7/40
Latest on Sportstar
- Ashes 2023: Player of the Series award winners in last five editions
- Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI
- Bayern to repay 245,000 euros for breaking minimum wage rules
- National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Kartik Kumar betters Asian Games qualifying mark; Seema upsets Sanjivani for gold in 10,000m
- Premier League schedule for 2023-24 season in full
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE