Ashes 2023: Player of the Series award winners in last five editions

Published : Jun 15, 2023 15:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

The highly-anticipated Ashes 2023 series between England and current world Test champion, Australia will be played in England starting Friday.

The first Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Pat Cummins-led Australia has held an upper hand in the last five series, winning thrice, losing once and drawing once.

Here is the list of players who have won the Player of the Series in the last five Ashes editions.

Player of the Series Award winners - Ashes 2013/14 to 2021/22

Ashes Series Winner Player of the Series Runs/Wickets Highest Score/BBI 2021-22 Australia won 4-0 Travis Head 357 runs in 6 innings 152 2019 Draw 2-2 (Australia retained Ashes) Steve Smith 774 runs in 7 innings 211 2017-18 Australia won 4-0 Steve Smith 687 runs in 7 innings 239 2015 England won 3-2 Joe Root 460 runs in 9 innings 134 2013-14 Australia won 5-0 Mitchell Johnson 37 wickets 7/40