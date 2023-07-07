Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 2, Live score: Australia 263; England 68/3 at end of Day 1; Root and Bairstow at the crease for England

Day 1 report

On another sensational day of Ashes action, with the pendulum swinging this way and that, England finished day one of the pivotal third test on 68-3 after bowling Australia out for 263 at Headingley.

Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in even better perspective, the all-rounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

The home side started the must-win match with fire in its belly and was well on top when Marsh, making his first appearance in almost four years as an injury replacement, nicked Chris Woakes to slip with just 12 to his name.

Had Joe Root taken the regulation chance just after lunch, Australia would have been in trouble on 98-5, but Marsh made him pay in full as he powered them to 240-4 before tea.

