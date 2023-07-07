MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 2, Live score: Australia 263; England 68/3 at end of Day 1; Root and Bairstow at the crease for England

ENG vs AUS: Follow Sportstar’s live updates from the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley.

Updated : Jul 07, 2023 15:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root of England leave the field at end of play after Day One of the Ashes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley.
Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root of England leave the field at end of play after Day One of the Ashes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root of England leave the field at end of play after Day One of the Ashes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ENG vs AUS: Follow Sportstar's live updates from the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley.

  • July 07, 2023 15:02
    Brute pace alert!!
  • July 07, 2023 14:54
    Ashes Live Streaming details

    You can watch live action from Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed via the Sony LIV app. You can also follow Sportstar’s live updates from the day’s play via this blog.

  • July 07, 2023 14:45
    Australia’s Day 1 hero

    Ashes 2023: Australia hero Marsh doubted he’d play another Test

    Australia’s Mitchell Marsh said Thursday there were times he thought “he might not get back” after he ended a four-year absence from the Test arena with a scintillating Ashes hundred.

  • July 07, 2023 14:40
    Perfect conditions at Headingley!
  • July 07, 2023 14:38
    Day 1 report

    On another sensational day of Ashes action, with the pendulum swinging this way and that, England finished day one of the pivotal third test on 68-3 after bowling Australia out for 263 at Headingley.

    Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in even better perspective, the all-rounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

    The home side started the must-win match with fire in its belly and was well on top when Marsh, making his first appearance in almost four years as an injury replacement, nicked Chris Woakes to slip with just 12 to his name.

    Had Joe Root taken the regulation chance just after lunch, Australia would have been in trouble on 98-5, but Marsh made him pay in full as he powered them to 240-4 before tea.

    Read the full report here: Wickets tumble as England skittles Australia out but struggles to capitalise

  • July 07, 2023 14:34
    Welcome!

    Stay Tuned for Sportstar’s live updates from Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes test between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

